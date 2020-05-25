Menu
Dash cam video of Tyndale crash scene
Dashcam footage captures first crash on New highway

Jarrard Potter
Jenna Thompson
, , newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th May 2020 12:30 PM
THE new section of the Pacific Highway received its first major incident this morning when a car crashed a few kilometres south of the Tyndale interchange.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Jarrod French said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 10am south of Tyndale on the recently opened section of the Pacific Highway.

One person, the male driver of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

"For reasons unknown the male driver has left the road and hit an embankment," A/Insp French said.

"The driver wasn't trapped by confinement but was assisted from the vehicle as the doors were jammed shut in the crash."

There have been unconfirmed reports that a 29-year-old male was involved in the collision, with the vehicle rolling multiple times after colliding with the embankment.

Maclean and Yamba SES were on scene to assist with extricating the driver from the vehicle, who was then transported to Coffs Harbour hospital with minor injuries.

One lane of southbound traffic was affected by the crash, however the scene has now been cleared.

Grafton Daily Examiner

