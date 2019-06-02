New home for Junction Hill juniors

Playgroup members Kristy Wright with her sons Diesel and River, Latasha Winters with her daughter Eve, Nikki Cousemacker with her daughters Faith and Lottie and Ellie Bland with her son Ollie.

CHILDREN of Junction Hill are making the most of their new home after their previous one had a little too much asbestos.

Junction Hill Playgroup had been meeting in the old hall for 30 years and see their move into the ex-SES building on Pine St as an opportunity to grow their membership.

"The building was pretty run down, my husband actually went there when he was a kid,” said volunteer Clare Gardner.

Clarence Valley Council Open Spaces co-ordinator David Sutton said the old building had both asbestos and termites inside, which made repairing the building infeasible.

"We approached the playgroup and asked them if they would consider moving and while there were challenges, they were excited by the opportunity,” he said.

"Rather than doing patchwork, we can demolish it and we can also get someone to occupy a building that was otherwise empty.”

While the new building is a considerable improvement on the old, the move has meant they cannot access the old enclosed play equipment and are looking for financial assistance.

They had recently been raising money in the community, including by cooking democracy sausages for hungry voters.

"We needed money for gates and doors on the new building and council helped us apply for that,” Ms Gardner said.

"But now we have no play equipment and we are fund-raising to try and keep the dream alive.”

The fate of the equipment was sealed with the old building as Mr Sutton explained strict standards meant the old play equipment could not be moved.

"The date the equipment was installed is the standard it has to meet, so as soon as you modify or move the equipment it has to meet current standards.

"So that's why it is ok as it is right now but if we were to pick it up and move it over to the new space it would have to go.”

However, the focus of volunteer Latasha Winters was promoting the group as a place for anyone to enjoy interacting with their children and other parents in the community.

"It's just as important for the mums and the dads as much as it is for the kids our kids are friends but we are friends too,” she said.

"We have Grandmas and dads who also come along, we are open to everyone.”

The playgroup meet at Barnier Park Hall, 304 Back Lane, Junction Hill at 9.30am on Tuesdays.