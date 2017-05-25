New hope for survival of goanna pulling

THERE may be a glimmer of hope for the Wooli Goanna Pulling this year, but organisers say the time to act is now.

After receiving a strong reaction from the local community at the announcement of its cancellation, the organisers have decided to convene a meeting on June 2 to try and get the event off the ground again.

"We're very hopeful that we'll receive some genuine interest," Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships president Kellie Blacksell said.

"We're hoping to get at least eight to 10 people to help run the event. We've been running it for the past five to six years without only two to three people, and I don't think people realise how much work there in the lead up - it's just become too much."

Mrs Blacksell said while there were plenty of people willing to help on the day, the work started now to put on the event.

"We have to get people ringing around for sponsorship, booking market stalls, keeping updates on Facebook and many different things," she said.

"We'd like to form little groups to target certain areas, and certainly our first focus is the sponsorship.

"But we'd really like to draw on people's strengths, nothing is too small."

Mrs Blacksell said that the decision to cancel the event after being unable to form a committee at their last general meeting was not an easy one.

"It was very upsetting for us - we certainly didn't want that to happen," she said.

"But I think it's put a bit of fear into people, and we've had people come to us and say we'll help, and do whatever we need you to do.

"So we've called another meeting to try and get it up and running. We need people to come along and commit."

The meeting at Wooli Bowling Club will start at 1.30pm on Friday, June 5, and Mrs Blacksell said that anyone who wanted to help but couldn't attend the meeting could contact them through their webpage, Facebook or by email.

"People don't want to lose the goanna pulling - there is a love for it - but if you want to keep it going we need help now," she said.