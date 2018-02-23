New HSC changes explained

The HSC has changed again for the benefit of students.

Teachers and students are relieved to hear the recent announcement of changes to the Higher School Certificate and its ties to NAPLAN. But what do these changes mean exactly? And why change them in the first place? Here is a rundown of what you need to know.

What started all of this?

In 2016, the state government announced that students sitting for their Year 9 NAPLAN test had to achieve a band eight standard for reading, writing and maths (yes, all three) to be guaranteed eligibility to obtain a HSC.

What's wrong with that?

Linking NAPLAN with the HSC was, in theory, supposed to lift the academic results of students across NSW. Instead, it placed unnecessary pressure and confusion among students. Some even felt like complete failures before they had started their Year 9 NAPLAN tests. The other problem is that, given the impact this had on student's futures, it encouraged teachers to simply prepare students to sit the test rather than actually teach.

The poor diddums. Aren't we just being soft on them?

Not really. Linking NAPLAN with the HSC is all well and good for those dux students who can ace any subject, but what about those who are stronger in certain subjects and weaker in others? Or those with a learning disability?

Say a student is brilliant at mathematics but struggles in English, they would have to keep re-sitting the NAPLAN test until they passed the reading and writing section.

Or, the student who comes from a difficult home life who doesn't have access to the resources needed would probably have to re-sit the tests multiple times to successfully gain those band eight results.

So, what has changed now?

It's now back to the way it was: NAPLAN test in Year 9 then the HSC in Year 12 and never the twain will meet. However, they have added a second exam that students must sit.

So, it's kind of the same, but a bit different?

Yup! Students will sit what sounds like a similar numeracy and literacy test to NAPLAN, but they won't be sitting for it until closer to senior school (i.e. Year 10 / 11).

Also, this new set of tests take into account the need for flexibility among students. In other words, the school decides when students sit for them, be it in Year 10 or Year 11, rather than the entire state sitting for them all together whether your child's class is ready or not.