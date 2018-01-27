Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New restaurant opens doors today

Staff and shoppers had to evacuate Grafton Shoppingworld late Saturday morning when smoke raised the alarm.
Staff and shoppers had to evacuate Grafton Shoppingworld late Saturday morning when smoke raised the alarm. Daily Examiner
ebony stansfield
by

THE Ruby Indian Restaurant opens its doors today at 4pm.

The new restaurant is located in the Courtyard at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Store owner Boota Hardarl Singh said the restaurant offered good authentic Indian food.

"Still traditional in taste but altered slightly for the Western palette."

This is Mr Singh's first restaurant being the complete owner, but has had other restaurants in Brisbane.

When asked what his favourite dish he was serving up for the community, he said he couldn't name only one as there is so many.

But he will feature all of the most popular foods including favourites butter chicken, vindaloos and kormas.

The courtyard is now completely full of restaurants and cafes.

Topics:  grafton shoppingworld indian restaurant ruby indian restaurant

Grafton Daily Examiner
Motel wait is nearly over

Motel wait is nearly over

The biggest development seen in Maclean in decades is nearing completion, with Club Maclean Motel in the final stages of construction

Fun, Games await volunteer Ros

SELECTED: Roslyn Hollis has been chosen to be a volunteer at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Nurse a member of Commonwealth Games medical team

Sweet, our Sam is off to uni

GOODBYE SAM: Grant Kaczorowski, Harwood Mill Operations Manager, Sunshine Sugar and Samuel Brandon.

STEM Awar recipient contratulated by Sunshine Sugar

Speed dealings give Axemen a welcome boost

ON THE RAMPAGE: Former Woolgoolga Seahorses forward AJ Gilbert will line up for the Axemen.

Coches cup of coffee lands former Super Rugby star.

Local Partners