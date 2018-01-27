New restaurant opens doors today

Staff and shoppers had to evacuate Grafton Shoppingworld late Saturday morning when smoke raised the alarm.

THE Ruby Indian Restaurant opens its doors today at 4pm.

The new restaurant is located in the Courtyard at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Store owner Boota Hardarl Singh said the restaurant offered good authentic Indian food.

"Still traditional in taste but altered slightly for the Western palette."

This is Mr Singh's first restaurant being the complete owner, but has had other restaurants in Brisbane.

When asked what his favourite dish he was serving up for the community, he said he couldn't name only one as there is so many.

But he will feature all of the most popular foods including favourites butter chicken, vindaloos and kormas.

The courtyard is now completely full of restaurants and cafes.