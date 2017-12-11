Menu
New industries on the rise in Clarence

There has been an increase in science careers.
by Caitlan Charles

A NUMBER of businesses are on the rise in the Clarence Valley in non-traditional industries for the area.

According to Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and community director Des Schroder, there were 49 extra business in the Clarence Valley in 2015/16 and that number is expected to rise when the latest data is released.

"What's happening is we're getting a change in the economy that is starting to happen in the service industries," he said.

Traditionally, the Clarence Valley has been a agriculture and industry-based economy, but now that is changing.

In 2015/16, the Clarence Valley experienced a decrease of eight jobs in agriculture, forestry and fishing, but financial and insurance services rose by 15 jobs.

There has also been an increase of 11 jobs in professional, scientific and technical services.

In administrative and support services there was an extra 16 jobs and a big jump of 24 jobs in the health care and social assistance industry.

Mr Schoroder said there has been a decrease in construction jobs, which went down by 12 in the reporting time period.

"Highway work doesn't get caught up in our figures," he said.

"It probably applies to some of our figures but most of the operators are from the cities."

Mr Schroder said it was not surprising that healthcare and social systems industry figures had gone up because of the introduction of initiatives like the NDIS.

Numbers have also gone down in the retail trade industry by 20 jobs.

The figures show that there is a change in what industries are becoming prominent in the Clarence Valley.

Mr Schroder said it would be interesting to see what the 2017 figures show to see if financial and insurance services, professional, scientific and technical services, administrative and support services and health care and social assistance industries are continuing to grow.

"There has been a transformation into more of a service economy," he said.

