New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

NON-GOVERNMENT organisations are invited to submit expressions of interest in developing temporary accommodation models to help reduce homelessness in northern NSW.

Up to $10 million is being redirected from low cost motels under the third and final stage of the expression of interest, made available to non-government organisations to provide supported temporary accommodation.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said every community is affected by homelessness and this initiative will support more people to find stable accommodation and reduce homelessness in the Northern Rivers region.

"We recognise that homelessness is a complex issue and there is no one size fits all solution," Mr Gulaptis said.

"That is why this is one of a range of supports available in NSW to support people at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

"We are asking non-government organisations to provide supported temporary accommodation services which will link people to the assistance they need."

Under the supported temporary accommodation model, people experiencing homelessness are assisted with accommodation and services which address the underlying reasons which led to them becoming homeless.

In 2016-17, the NSW Government provided more than 24,800 clients state-wide with access to temporary accommodation.

This critical service reduces homelessness by providing immediate access to a safe place for people who may be temporarily without housing.

This announcement comes on the back of a record investment of $1.1 billion to support people experiencing homelessness and improve services for social housing tenants to help break disadvantage.

Anyone at risk of or experiencing homelessness should call Link2home on 1800 152 152.