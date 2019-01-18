New road expected to 'reduce congestion'

A NEW access road open today connecting the South Grafton business precinct on Iolanthe St to the Pacific Highway will ease congestion and make the commute safer.

The new road comes as part of the Grafton bridge project and will reduce traffic in the busy Spring St and Pacific Highway intersection.

"It will reduce the risk of accidents between Iolanthe St and the old Pacific Highway," Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said at the opening.

"This permanent road will vastly improve access to the South Grafton business precinct and reduce congestion in this busy area, which is vital for the city and broader region,"

"Once the new bridge is fully open to traffic, this new access road will become part of the highway and the current route, south of Bunnings, will no longer be used by highway traffic."

Senior project manager for the new Grafton bridge project Greg Nash, Fulton Hogan project director Andrew Ross and acting director Northern Region RMS Vicki Sisson joined Mr Gulaptis in opening the latest instalment in the $240 million project.

"This is the first of many milestones this year, you will see the bridge going up at a great rate of knots now," Mr Ross said.