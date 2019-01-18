New Iolanthe St access road welcomed by businesses

BUSINESSES near the new road to Iolanthe St from the Pacific Highway have welcomed the opening of the access point, which was put to use for the first time yesterday.

Bridgestone Select South Grafton manager Peter Brossman used the access road for the first time yesterday on his way to work, and said it helped to open up the area to motorists.

"I think it's a good thing. It should make these businesses along Iolanthe St more visible to passing traffic and really let people know we're here," Mr Brossman said.

"When the new bridge is finished that road will be a major thoroughfare which will increase traffic flows.

GOOD NEWS: Bridgestone Select South Grafton manager Peter Brossman said the new Pacific Highway access road to Iolanthe St will be safer for motorists. Ebony Stansfield

"Being where we are, next door to Bunnings that is always busy, I think this access road from the highway will only increase traffic flows in the area which is good for business.

"I think it's a godsend and will definitely improve access to our business and other businesses in the area.

"The new access road also has merging lanes and turning lanes, which is a lot safer than the old intersection, which was a nightmare to try to navigate."

Al's Mechanical and 4WD's Jamie Rowles agreed the access road, which is north of the previous intersection of the Pacific Highway and Iolanthe St, would be safer for motorists.

"I've already noticed a lot less horns and broken glass, which used to be everywhere for all the little collisions that would be at that intersection, it was that bad," Mr Rowles said.

"Because of the roundabout, Roads and Maritime Services also built a better road to access our business so that's another benefit."