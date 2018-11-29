New iPad, greater awareness for scavenger hunt winner

IN THE HUNT: iPad winner Ashleigh Blanch with Monique Larkin (CHESS Connect), Sharni Lawson (Toast Espresso), Jeff Hackett (Toast Espresso) and Vanessa Landenberger (CHESS Connect).

ASHLEIGH Blanch was thrilled to accept her brand new iPad from Toast Espresso as the winner of the Community Connect Scavenger Hunt.

Ms Blanch, who has lived in Grafton her whole life, is a regular customer of the Prince St cafe, which donated the prize for the initiative, and was also in need of a new device.

"I used to have an iPad but my little boy broke mine, so I won't be letting him near this one,” she said.

"Receiving a prize like this right before Christmas is a real treat!”

The hunt attracted more than 150 valid entries, which involved people collecting stamps at all participating support services including CHESS Connect, Salvation Army, Headspace, North Coast Community Housing and Anglicare North Coast over a two-week period that started during the Jacaranda Festival.

Its aim was to link community members with available support services. Ms Blanch, who has multiple sclerosis, found the experience particularly helpful and educational.

"I found out about different places I can go for assistance when needed, or recommend to friends or family when they need help,” she said.

Ms Blanch used to work 35 hours per week, but has had to downscale her hours due to her condition. Now she has linked up with CHESS Connect she's hopeful the services they provide will help her build her hours back up.

CHESS Connect manager Cate Murphy was very pleased with the outcome of the community event.

"The scavenger hunt was a great way to spread awareness of the services available to local people experiencing times of hardship or crisis,” Ms Murphy said.

"We couldn't have done it without the support and generosity of the community, particularly Toast Espresso for their donation.”

"We'd like to send out a big thank you to them for all their support and also to the local organisations who participated in the scavenger hunt, including The Salvation Army, Headspace, North Coast Community Housing and Anglicare North Coast.

"It's really great to see the local community come together for initiatives like this.”