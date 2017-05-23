New jail consortium serious about community input

THE CONSORTIUM building and operating the new Grafton jail wants to form a community committee to provide a forum for issues arising from its construction and operation.

Northern Pathways, a consortium of Serco, John Laing, John Holland and Macquarie Capital, wants people prepared to look at ways the consortium can work with the community, stakeholders and local government to sign up for the New Grafton Correctional Centre Community Consultative Committee.

In an advertisement the consortium said it was looking for a mix of people who live locally or are members of a stakeholder group (community, environment, Aboriginal or industry) to join it.

Membership would be voluntary with requirements to meet ever six weeks during the construction phase and four times a year during the operational phase.

People interested in taking part can download a nomination form from the consortium website, www.northernpathways.com.au or call 1800 449 848.

The consortium has appointed Margaret Harvie as the independent chairperson for the committee, who will oversee its formation.

Applications for the committee close on Monday, June 19. The should be sent to:

Margaret Harvie, Plancom Consulting, PO Box 411, Potts Point, NSW, 2011.

Email: Margaret@plancom.com.au