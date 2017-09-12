New jail water supply will also boost nearby residents

Lavadia will be the site for the new Grafton jail.

SUPPLYING water to the new Grafton jail site will greatly improve water pressure for nearby residents, says Clarence Valley Council.

Council water cycle manager, Greg Mashiah, said the water would come from the council's Nymboida supply, but the mains connecting it to the jail would be built by the jail consortium.

He said the main to the jail would go from Ulmarra to the jail site.

"Our main finishes 3km from the site so there will be a cross-connection from there to the jail,” he said.

Mr Mashiah said the new main would replace 100mm pipe with 225mm pipe, which meant a four to five-fold increase in volume of water.

"Residents in developments off Avenue Rd have experienced low water pressures, so this development is going to improve water pressure for them,” Mr Mashiah said.

While the Northern Pathways consortium is covering the cost of building the jail's water supply, the council was trying to recover more than $5.5 million in developer contributions from the NSW Government.

Mr Mashiah said the council had included a request for the contribution in a submission to the second Environmental Impact Study for the jail, even though the government was not obliged to pay.

"Because of State Government legislation exempting the supply of essential services from developer contributions, the government does not have to pay,” he said.

"But because supplying water to the jail eats into the future development capacity of the region, we believe it is fair for the government to make a contribution.”

Mr Mashiah said the work on the new main should be completed by the end of November.