New health jobs available in Clarence

IF YOU'RE looking for work in the health field, a whole range of health-realted vacancies is being advertised in the Clarence Valley.

To cater for the 1700-bed correctional facility to be finished next year, Serco is looking for health professionals across a wide range of areas to start in June next year.

As part of the 600 new jobs that the jail will create, the health service staff provides services to support a number of diverse health issues and primary health care to meet the needs of inmates.

There are positions currently being advertised in the following roles:

Clinical Team Leader

Enrolled Nurses

Medical Practitioner

Nurse Educator

Nurse Practitioner

Nurse Unit Manager Male Maximum

Nurse Unit Manager Women's Health & Male Minimum

Psychologist

Registered Nurses

Registered Nurse Specialist

Senior Psychologist

For more information on the roles, visit graftonserco.com.au