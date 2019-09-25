Menu
Health worker at Serco
Employment

New health jobs available in Clarence

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Sep 2019 11:41 AM
IF YOU'RE looking for work in the health field, a whole range of health-realted vacancies is being advertised in the Clarence Valley.

To cater for the 1700-bed correctional facility to be finished next year, Serco is looking for health professionals across a wide range of areas to start in June next year.

As part of the 600 new jobs that the jail will create, the health service staff provides services to support a number of diverse health issues and primary health care to meet the needs of inmates.

There are positions currently being advertised in the following roles:

  • Clinical Team Leader
  • Enrolled Nurses
  • Medical Practitioner
  • Nurse Educator
  • Nurse Practitioner
  • Nurse Unit Manager Male Maximum
  • Nurse Unit Manager Women's Health & Male Minimum
  • Psychologist
  • Registered Nurses
  • Registered Nurse Specialist
  • Senior Psychologist

For more information on the roles, visit graftonserco.com.au

