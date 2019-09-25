New health jobs available in Clarence
IF YOU'RE looking for work in the health field, a whole range of health-realted vacancies is being advertised in the Clarence Valley.
To cater for the 1700-bed correctional facility to be finished next year, Serco is looking for health professionals across a wide range of areas to start in June next year.
As part of the 600 new jobs that the jail will create, the health service staff provides services to support a number of diverse health issues and primary health care to meet the needs of inmates.
There are positions currently being advertised in the following roles:
- Clinical Team Leader
- Enrolled Nurses
- Medical Practitioner
- Nurse Educator
- Nurse Practitioner
- Nurse Unit Manager Male Maximum
- Nurse Unit Manager Women's Health & Male Minimum
- Psychologist
- Registered Nurses
- Registered Nurse Specialist
- Senior Psychologist
For more information on the roles, visit graftonserco.com.au