New judge for district court

THE appointment of a judge to hear more district court cases in Grafton will reduce the backlog of cases waiting to be heard in the region said NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman.

The attorney-general has announced the appointment of District Court judge Jonathon Priestley SC to be the first District Court judge for the Coffs Harbour and Grafton circuit.

Mr Speakman described Judge Priestley, who will be based at Coffs Harbour, as a highly experienced lawyer with a legal career spanning more than three decades.

Judge Priestley has been sitting in Sydney since he was sworn in on February 4 this year. He’ll commence his new position on Monday, February 10.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the appointment was good news for the region.

“Faster access to justice for victims and their families is a great win for our community,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Judge Priestley was first admitted as a legal practitioner in the Northern Territory and practised as a solicitor in NSW and England before coming to the Bar in 1995.

Appointed a Senior Counsel in 2014, his practice areas ranged from property litigation to family law.

“Judge Priestley came to the bench with a reputation for hard work and in his first year has already proven to be a valuable asset to the District Court,” Mr Speakman said.

Judge Priestley is one of seven new judges appointed to the District Court under the NSW Government’s $148 million package, bringing the number of full time District Court judges to a record high of 75 to help the state’s courts manage increasing demand.

The judge’s appointment comes on top of changes in the Local Court this year which have increased the number of sitting days in Grafton and Maclean court houses.