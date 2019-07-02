Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: New ‘jumping’ spider species found in QLD

by Nicole Pierre
2nd Jul 2019 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Measuring just 4-5mm long, these five new spiders species can be hard to spot. Yet they're no ordinary arachnid, known for their special courtship dance performed by the males to woo the females by kicking their hairy legs in the air.

Measuring just 4-5mm long, the brushed jumping spiders can be difficult to find.

Dr Baehr said the spiders were first spotted while she was on an excursion with other researchers at Cape York Peninsula.

Yet finding the five new spiders took a lot of patience.

"My colleagues took a net and had to patiently lie on the grass for hours in order to catch them," she said.

Four of the five spiders were found on Queensland's coast while the fifth was from New South Wales.

One of the species of brushed jumping spider discovered by researchers. Picture: Queensland Museum
One of the species of brushed jumping spider discovered by researchers. Picture: Queensland Museum
editors picks spider

Top Stories

    Chamber music festival brings old and new together

    premium_icon Chamber music festival brings old and new together

    Music It may sound old fashioned, but festival shows off some never before heard works

    Council dodges airport security bill

    premium_icon Council dodges airport security bill

    Council News No new screening measures for airport

    Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    premium_icon Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    Insurance Forum to share workers compensation insights with employers

    IN COURT: 19 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 19 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 2