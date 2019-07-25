Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
Motoring

New Korean compact SUV to become key market player

Grant Edwards
24th Jul 2019 5:14 PM

Prepare for Kia to take another step up the popularity ladder. The compact Seltos SUV will arrive in Australia before the end of this year.

Slightly larger than the Kona from sister company Hyundai, the new Korean-made Seltos is expected to be priced from the mid-$20,000 realm drive-away.

At that price it will be imposing up against the Kona, as well as segment leaders in the Mitsubishi ASX, Mazda CX-3 and Honda HR-V.

It'll land in four grades: S, Sport, Sport+ and GT-Line.

 

The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.

 

When it arrives in Australia two four-cylinder petrol engines will be available, a turbocharged 130kW/265Nm 1.6-litre donk and a base variant 2.0-litre non-turbo unit that will generate 110kW.

Basic features will include 16-inch alloys, Halogen DRLs, cruise control, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rear camera and sensors, auto emergency braking and lane-keep assist. That's most of your style, infotainment and safety gear like autonemous emergency braking.

 

 

future models kia australia kia seltos motoring new kia suv
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    $1m boost for Ulmarra's riverside precinct

    premium_icon $1m boost for Ulmarra's riverside precinct

    Council News Council set aside funding for precinct, with the 'great challenge' to turn that into 8m

    How does Clarence childcare rate?

    premium_icon How does Clarence childcare rate?

    News The results are in on those looking after your youngsters

    IN COURT: 21 people facing Maclean court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people facing Maclean court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 25

    SEALED: Plant to pave the way for more jobs

    premium_icon SEALED: Plant to pave the way for more jobs

    Council News Council vote for new South Grafton asphalt plant despite concern