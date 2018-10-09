Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Sutton welcomed the new cider labels.
David Sutton welcomed the new cider labels. Contributed
Business

New labelling laws will turn trust into money

Michael Nolan
by
9th Oct 2018 6:20 AM | Updated: 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Downs cider brewer David Sutton has welcomed the Federal Government's new label requirements.

As of last week Australia's exported cider will carry a label promoting its country of origin.

"I think all food a should have to state where it comes from," Mr Sutton said.

 

Sutton's Juice Factory and Cidery doesn't export or do wholesale but it does provide other brewers with raw ingredients.

It has a contact to supply 50,000L of cider apple juice to Newstead Brewery in Brisbane.

Mr Sutton said brewers that used 100 per cent locally grown produce could taste the difference.

"If it's really made out of cider apples it'll have a bouquet like wine will, whereas most eating apples don't have a bouquet of any kind," he said.

Though the Suttons don't export they are experts on cider. They picked up a bronze award at the Australian Cider Awards last week.

"We're happy with that, we're in climate where we were never going to get a gold, we just don't produce enough apples," Mr Sutton said.

"We got a bronze in the Sydney Fine Food Awards a few weeks ago and there's a lot that doesn't get through to that level."

This new label is part of the $500,000 package from the Federal Government to increase wine, cider and beer exports. Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said it would monetise the trust consumers have in Australian produce.

"Australia is known for producing the best food in the world and now our cider makers can take advantage of that reputation," he said.

australian made business cider labelling sutton's juice factory and cidery
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

    premium_icon Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

    Council News Grafton commuters have been given an incentive to swap the car for the bike on Ride to Work Day.

    Man busted for high- range drink driving

    premium_icon Man busted for high- range drink driving

    Crime Driver blew 0.158 when stopped by police

    • 9th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    FULLY CHARGED: Coffs Coast bound for the SCG

    premium_icon FULLY CHARGED: Coffs Coast bound for the SCG

    Cricket Coffs Coast Chargers go undefeated to blitz Plan B Regional Bash

    • 9th Oct 2018 7:02 AM
    Tea on the hill for historic hall

    premium_icon Tea on the hill for historic hall

    News Eatonsville hall high on the list for many in area

    Local Partners