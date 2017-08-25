New league star on the rise in Grafton

YOUNG GUN: Grafton Ghost under-16 award winner Ben Liyou with league legend Preston Campbell at the award ceremony on Thursday night.

AT JUST 16 years old, Grafton Ghost junior Ben Liyou is the type of modern rugby league player NRL clubs are searching for.

On Thursday the talented back rower picked up the Aquis Gold Coast Titans Sportsperson of the Year at the Southport Yacht Club, an award the club said was to encourage a more rounded development in players coming into the game.

The club's junior recruitment officer Dave Hamilton said Liyou, who the Grafton Ghosts nominated for the award, ticked all the boxes for the award.

"He's basically a dream player for any rugby league club,” Hamilton said.

"On the field he's got all the ability in the world. But off the field he's involved in so many different thing, like refereeing and helping out at club events.

"And then he's looking at a university education, which fills the academic side of it.”

In addition to the award, the Titans have signed the young player to a two-year deal which will allow him to finish his high school at Grafton, before coming under more direct control at the club.

"Basically Ben will have access to all the Titans development camps while he's at Grafton for his HSC year,” Hamilton said.

"Then for his second year he'll become part of our rookie program, which will include university studies.”

The award package included a $2500 grant from the Titans to the Ghosts juniors as well as grand final tickets to this year's NRL grand final.

It also included an invitation for Liyou to be part of a Titan's captains run before an NRL game. He had to pass this weekend, as he has playing duties for the club in the major semi-final against the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Grafton Ghosts Junior Rugby League Club president Troy Carter, who travelled up to Southport with the Liyou's on Thursday night, was thrilled for his young star.

"You couldn't find anyone better to win this award,” Carter said.

"When I looked at the criteria for it, I just thought 'Ben'.”

He said Liyou lived for rugby league, but was able to see there was more to the game than playing football.

"He's involved with refereeing juniors, if there's something needing to be done in the canteen he's there to help,” Carter said.

"On the field he just puts in all the time and whatever you ask him to do, it's no trouble.

"Earlier this year we had injury problems and Ben just did everything to help out the team.

"He filled in at halfback, played prop one game and five-eighth in another.”