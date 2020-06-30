New lease of life for iconic memorial

The crowd surrounds the Yamba cenotaph for the Anzac Day Dawn Service.

IT PLAYS host to one of the Clarence Valley’s most picturesque memorials, and now it will get the treatment it deserves.

The Yamba Cenotaph will soon be rejuvenated thanks to $6820 grant from the Nationals in NSW Government, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced on site with Yamba RSL Sub-Branch members.

“This war memorial has been a key feature of Yamba since it was dedicated on 14 August 1923,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis pictured with Yamba RSL Sub-Branch President, John Mansfield (left) and Vice President, Simon Blake (centre) at the Yamba Cenotaph.

“The RSL is planning to render the surrounding brick fence, and also render the base and the steps of the Cenotaph, where there are currently broken tiles and missing grout and water damage.

“That will bring it back to the Heritage condition is so richly deserves,” Mr Gulaptis concluded.

The funding comes from the NSW Government’s Community War Memorials Fund.