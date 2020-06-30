Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crowd surrounds the Yamba cenotaph for the Anzac Day Dawn Service.
The crowd surrounds the Yamba cenotaph for the Anzac Day Dawn Service.
News

New lease of life for iconic memorial

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Jun 2020 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT PLAYS host to one of the Clarence Valley’s most picturesque memorials, and now it will get the treatment it deserves.

The Yamba Cenotaph will soon be rejuvenated thanks to $6820 grant from the Nationals in NSW Government, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced on site with Yamba RSL Sub-Branch members.

“This war memorial has been a key feature of Yamba since it was dedicated on 14 August 1923,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis pictured with Yamba RSL Sub-Branch President, John Mansfield (left) and Vice President, Simon Blake (centre) at the Yamba Cenotaph.
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis pictured with Yamba RSL Sub-Branch President, John Mansfield (left) and Vice President, Simon Blake (centre) at the Yamba Cenotaph.

“The RSL is planning to render the surrounding brick fence, and also render the base and the steps of the Cenotaph, where there are currently broken tiles and missing grout and water damage.

“That will bring it back to the Heritage condition is so richly deserves,” Mr Gulaptis concluded.

The funding comes from the NSW Government’s Community War Memorials Fund.

anzac day chris gulaptis yamba yamba cenotaph
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What July 1 means for NSW churches

        premium_icon What July 1 means for NSW churches

        Religion & Spirituality WHILE churches are among the most impacted by coronavirus restrictions, one congregation has increased tenfold thanks to digital technology.

        KIDS OF SPIRIT: Classrooms buzzing with learning

        premium_icon KIDS OF SPIRIT: Classrooms buzzing with learning

        Education Your weekly roundup of all the news from our Clarence Valley Schools

        Swimmers to dive back as pool reopens

        premium_icon Swimmers to dive back as pool reopens

        Council News COVID-19 restrictions have eased letting popular winter swimming facility...

        Alleged Casino incident 'could have been catastrophic'

        premium_icon Alleged Casino incident 'could have been catastrophic'

        Crime A man accused of hitting a 40-year-old with his car has faced court