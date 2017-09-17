New library eresource makes reading fun for kids

CLARENCE Valley library members now have free access to an Australian-created, fun online literacy tools.

Ziptales aims to help children improve their literacy and reading skills by making reading more fun. The interactive site introduces kids to a library of educational stories, games, videos, comics, jokes, poems, puzzles and activities for young readers.

Ziptales is designed by teachers and is fully-aligned to the Australian Curriculum (English) and all primary levels.

According to regional librarian, Kathryn Breward, low reading skills can be a serious disadvantage to children and can result in low motivation, isolation, poor self-esteem and depression.

"Libraries and schools have an ongoing challenge to promote reading for children," she said.

"We aim to promote a love of reading through all media so that children have a desire to borrow and read books."

Ziptales is based on research about how children develop and sustain a love of reading. Using narration, animated pictures and sound effects though ebooks such as is offered through Ziptales has been identified as increasing children's interest and enjoyment in storybooks.

All stories, more than 500 in all, are highly illustrated and have interactive comprehension activities that follow each. In addition, downloadable spelling, vocabulary, and other homework sheets are provided for every story.

The Ziptales library is completely web-based, so there's no software to load and its accessible anywhere you have an internet connection.

Just go to www.crl.nsw.gov.au, click on eresources and the Ziptales logo, type in your library barcode and you're away.