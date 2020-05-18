New library service makes iso-reading a breeze in Clarence

Monika and Koda McCartin collecting books and a puzzle from click/call and collect table at Yamba Library.

THE Clarence Valley has shown a record-breaking appetite for reading despite local library services curtailing face-to-face services.

Clarence Regional Library has made record loans despite being officially closed since March.

Book borrowers have adopted to the library’s click/call and collect service since the doors closed seven weeks ago.

In that time the library has made more than 15,000 loans since the service was set up to allow borrowers to safely collect pre-ordered books from the front door of their local library.

“We’ve had 15,248 items loaned and 11,228 reservations placed across all of our libraries,” regional librarian, Kathryn Breward said.

“We’re so pleased that we’ve been able to safely connect our members to their library during these COVID-19 times.”

The feedback from the public for the changes has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Many thanks for introducing this service, which has been much appreciated and used widely,” said Frank, from Yamba.

“In comparison my sister at South West Rocks has had a closed library. They are finally introducing Click and Collect this week. We are very lucky.”

A Maclean reader said click and collect had allowed her to maintain her reading hobby safely.

“I am a volunteer at the Maclean Library and as an avid reader, who is in the vulnerable age bracket for COVID-19, I have really appreciated the click and collect system,” said Annette.

“Having seen the amount of books for shelving through the glass, I realise just how many are using this system and how hard all the staff in your libraries are working to make this happen so smoothly.”

The library’s online eLibrary has also seen a big uptake with over 4000 digital loans processed in April.

“Our eLibrary is like a digital highway in peak hour – it’s getting so much traffic,” Mrs Breward said.

“Every week numbers keep going up.”

Downloads of the new Clarence Regional Library app are also going up with 922 downloads since March.

Mrs Breward said they were hoping to reach 1000 downloads by the end of May.

As restrictions ease, Clarence Valley Libraries are once again preparing for change.

“We’re putting plans in place for a staged reopening, but safety will be our number one priority,” Mrs Breward said.

“For now we’re focusing on click/call & collect and our eLibrary.”

Most popular reads

More Clarence Regional Library Statistics for April: