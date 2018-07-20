New life after the December storm

FOLLOWING a massive hail event in Grafton last December, the Old Tooheys Brewery Site, a large industrial Complex in North Street, suffered millions of dollars in damage.

Approximately 18,750sqm of roofing, made up of Asbestos Super 6 and Steel , as well as external walls and windows with extensive plate glass were destroyed.

The complex with over 50 tenants including Australia Post, CSR Gyprock, Hybrid Gym and the Jungle Gym - a children's entertainment centre - all received extensive hail damage.

Following the hail storm, the rain was almost a daily event, so local Grafton builder Rick Winters together with Zac Walsh Demolition, a specialist in asbestos removal and demolition, spent most days from early morning until late making all the buildings safe. They sealed up hundreds of roofs.

An aerial of the new roofs at the Grafton Industrial Estate. Adam Hourigan

Thanks to Rick Winters and Zac Walsh, the damage to each and every business during this time was kept to a minimum - great work by this local builder with many thanks from each and every business owner.

Michael Martin of CRD Building Consulting & Engineers, the project managers, set about the task of rebuilding, following the go-ahead from David Markwick of Crawford & Company Pty Ltd, the assessors for the insurance company in March this year.

Following the call for tenders to replace all the roofing, guttering and infrastructure, Bay Building Services, a family owned company with more than 30 years' experience within the insurance building industry in Australia were selected to carry out the large scope of works.

Michael Rimmer - OH&S officer Baby Building, jan and Les McGill - owners of Grafton Industrial Village, Mark Wilson - Director Construction Manager Bay Building Services looking over the repair work done at the village after a storm in December. Adam Hourigan

Their service offered insurance building repair services of all sizes and levels of complexity which was complemented by their 24-hour emergency "make safe” extensive catastrophe event management and restoration services.

They work with a large number of insurers and adjusters to complete rectification works following insurable events. Their national major projects team have extensive industry experience and knowledge when it comes to delivering large and complex projects across Australia, with offices based throughout the country.

Following their appointment earlier this year to complete the works at the Old Tooheys Brewery Complex, they have set up a temporary office in Grafton.

The Bay Building Services team have worked tirelessly over the past few months on staged repairs within the complex, working to minimise business interruption and working around the existing tenants where possible.

A hygienist was available on site testing the air for any asbestos dust and at all times giving careful consideration for the strict regulated safe removal and disposal of the hazardous material throughout the repairs.

Now we are pleased to announce that the asbestos roofing has been replaced with Accent 35 roofing, all is now free of Asbestos Super 6, while the metal roofs have been replaced with Blue Scope Steel, supplied by Kenwalls of Woolongong.

Stuart Waller, director of Kenwalls was able to utilise the skills of Glen Ryder of GJR Sheetmetal and his team as the fabricators on site. Their quality work for the roofing and guttering assisted in the repairs being completed in record time with as little interruptions as possible.

The Old Tooheys Brewery, built over 70 years ago presented logistical challenges with heritage considerations and the strict protocol requirements for the removal and disposal of asbestos and how to manage the replacement of the extensive roofing without having to totally close each and every business within the complex down for three months.

Michael Martin of CRD Building Consultants & Engineers; Mark Wilson, a major construction manager; Mick Rimmer, WHS site safety supervisor of Bay Building Services; and Sean of Robb Roofing and Consulting have achieved a great outcome for all.

The multi-million dollar repair project caused by a natural disaster is in the top 10 undertaken in NSW over the past 25 years. Work began in late April and completed late July 2018, which in itself must be some kind of a record. On occasions there were 12 asbestos removalists (looking like aliens in their masks and special outfits) on site during the work.

Jan and Les McGill wish to thank all those who worked on the rebuild, and all of their tenants for their patience over the time since the hail event.