New life for dated produce

RECOVERY EFFORT: Co-ordinator Community Hubs Clarence Valley Lainie Edwards, Food Recovery co-ordinator Michelle Burns and GM of New School of Arts neighbourhood House Skye Sear at the launch of the Food Recovery program. Adam Hourigan Photography

WHILE our supermarkets and households are throwing out edible food at an alarming rate, other members of the Clarence Valley community are going to bed hungry.

It's an equation that doesn't add up, which is why the Food Recovery program was born.

On Thursday, the Clarence Valley branch of the program was officially launched at South Grafton New School of Arts Neighbourhood House.

An initiative of the Far North Coast Consortium of Neighbourhood Centres, with funding from the Environmental Trust, the program aims to rescue food from landfill and give it to those in need.

A van picks up produce from participating restaurants, supermarkets and cafes, then delivers it to the South Grafton neighbourhood house community hub where it is given away and/or used in free community meals.

The consortium's regional emergency relief co-ordinator Michelle Burns said the positives were two-fold - edible food from our supermarkets restaurants and cafes doesn't end up in landfill, and it's going to people in need.

"I was at an emergency forum in May last year... and the thing everyone kept saying is there's not enough food," she said. "The food by consumer standards is no longer practicable but it is certainly still edible."

Locally, they are currently collecting from ALDI and Coles Yamba, and are hoping to get many more donors on board in an effort to save 200 tonnes of edible produce from landfill each year.

To get involved, go to www.foodrecovery.org.au.