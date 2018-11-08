New life for former service station

Proposed layout for the new service station at Halfway Creek.

THE old Matilda service station at Halfway Creek could have a new look with a development application proposing a new layout and increased floor area on public display.

The site, which operated for sixty years as a service station recently closed, following the approval of a new service station and the Pacific Highway upgrade.

The DA proposes modifications to:

Develop a new service station in a position where it is convenient for customers to access fuel bowsers park vehicles and access the business.

To provide a service station for tourists and local community that would continue adding to the local economy

The site will continue to be accessed via Kungala Rd, and will now have 12 bowsers with an additional three bowsers for trucks.

The service station will still have a restaurant and cafe, a car park and truck parking areas. The building will more than double in size from becoming 498m square.

The DA says the new design of the service station will increase the functionality of the service station in terms of manoeuvring and access, furthermore the amenities on the site will be significantly improved.