New life for Nymboida as blackened areas turn green

Staff from Clarence Valley Council deliver trees from the Townsend Community Nursery to the Nymboida community

They may be small now, but Nymboida residents are hoping a new lot of tree planting in the area ravaged by bushfire will lead to big things for both the people and the natural environment.



The trees were donated free of charge by Lee Scarlett, co-ordinator at Townsend Community Nursery, who recognised a need for regeneration in these ravaged communities.

In the year since the fires Mr Scarlett has donated 5000 koala food trees and other native species to areas such as Nymboida, Ashby, Tullymorgan, Shark Creek, Waterview Heights and Lawrence.

“I felt I had to do something to help, at the very least grow some koala trees,” Mr Scarlett said.



Nymboida resident Karyn Bretnall said that Mr Scarlett not only recognised the need for the environment but he also understood the benefits that the community would receive through his generous donation of trees.

“The trees are amazing,” said Ms Bretnall. “They are so green, vibrant and healthy.”

“It’s so exciting to see everyone full of enthusiasm, we’re all ready to get out there and get planting.

“The people here in Nymboida have lost so much and are working so hard to put their lives back together. After the fires there were just black sticks and destruction everywhere, it was awful.

“We have been waiting to see what would come back, this gift of trees gives us all a boost and helps people replace something of what they have lost.”

Clarence Valley Council assisted the community by delivering the trees to Nymboida. Reece Luxton, natural resource management and project co-ordinator said the community reached out, asking how they could transport the 890 trees to Nymboida.

“We were happy to do whatever we could to help with this project,” Mr Luxton said.

“Replanting in the Nymboida catchment has a much broader benefit to the Clarence Valley.

“The water supply for Coffs Harbour and the Clarence Valley is sourced from the Nymboida River, so any planting in the catchment has benefit, by protecting the waterway and enhancing the quality of water that we extract from the Nymboida River.”

Some landholders are using this donation of trees to shore up the river banks and prevent erosion in the gullies and waterways. Some are replanting avenues of shade trees to replace the old, burnt trees that had once welcomed them home. Others are planting for the wildlife, to create corridors, food and shelter.

But all of them are planting for a greener future, a future that is filled with optimism and hope.