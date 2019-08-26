New life for oldest aged care in Yamba

PUBLIC INTEREST: Plans for an expansion of the Caroona aged-care facility with a community centre and new independent-living units.

PUBLIC INTEREST: Plans for an expansion of the Caroona aged-care facility with a community centre and new independent-living units. Lesley McBay

ONE of Yamba's longest established aged-care homes could expand following a Clarence Valley Council committee's recommendation of its development application last week.

The Caroona aged-care facility, run by the Uniting Church, has applied to create 34 independent seniors living units and a community room adjacent to the facility in Freeburn St. According to the application, 32 of these will be two-bedroom units, six containing a study, and two one-bedroom units proposed as NSW Government Affordable Housing Fund units.

Four submissions were received against the proposal during the exhibition period, and due to the public interest, the application was forwarded to the council for decision.

Submissions raised issues of direct access to the units from additional entrances from Freeburn St, and not from the original entrance.

Concerns were also raised about loss of parking in the area, however, the current development has sufficient parking on site and complies with regulations.

The applicant had previously applied for a development of 24 units and a community room over the same area, however, in the original plan the floor levels were proposed at 2.5m AHD, equivalent to the 1-in-100-year flood level.

Council required that the floor levels be raised to 3.1m AHD, and due to the change, the applicant withdrew the application and lodge a new proposal, increasing the number of single-storey seniors living units from 24 to 36.

Last week councillors in the Environment Planning and Community Committee recommended the application to this week's full council meeting with minor alterations to initial conditions, and removal of another to do with RMS road permissions.

The council will vote on the recommendation at Tuesday's meeting in Maclean.