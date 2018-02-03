Menu
New lift span times at Harwood

Opening of the Harwood Bridge for a yacht.
Opening of the Harwood Bridge for a yacht. Debrah Novak
Tim Howard
by

WORK on the new Harwood bridge has forced a change to the lift span opening times available for the current bridge, the RMS has advised.

"To ensure the safe delivery of the new Harwood bridge, there will be changes to the lift span opening times for activities on the piers in the middle of the Clarence River," a spokesman said.

The changed times will start on Monday and end in December.

During this time, the lift span will be available for openings prior to 6.45am and after 6pm Monday to Friday, and prior to 7.45am and after 5pm on Saturdays.

The lift span will be available all day Sunday.

"Motorists should plan for minor delays during these times," the RMS spokesman said.

The project team will relocate the marine navigation channel from the middle of the bridge to the south side of the Clarence River.

The channel will be indicated by port (red) and starboard (green) buoys and will be in place to allow vessels to transit through the area at all times.

