Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The first reactions for Disney’s Lion King remake are overwhelmingly positive.
The first reactions for Disney’s Lion King remake are overwhelmingly positive. Disney
Movies

New Lion King a ‘game changer’

11th Jul 2019 2:00 PM

Critics have labelled Disney's live action remake of The Lion King a "masterpiece," describing it as both "visually and audibly astounding".

While the highly-anticipated movie doesn't hit cinemas until next week, the film has been screened for reviewers who have heaped praise on the ambitious project.

 

 

 

However, some critics did point out the visually stunning movie had limitations; namely the lack of expression on animal characters' faces.

 

Almost more anticipated than the release of The Lion King could be what Beyoncé will wear to promote the live-action Disney film.

The singer, 37, brought high glamour to the premiere in Hollywood with a bejewelled black and silver Alexander McQueen men's blazer over a matching mini dress with floor-length glittering tulle skirt, reports the New York Post.

While she turned heads on the red carpet, Beyoncé did what she does best: dropped a surprise single from the upcoming movie soundtrack ahead of the July 18 theatre release.

The song, called Spirit, will also be featured on an album she's curated called The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation of international artists.

Beyoncé voices Nala in the film; Donald Glover voices Simba and sings Can You Feel The Love Tonight with the pop star. Other stars include Seth Rogen (Pumba), Billy Eichner (Timon), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), John Oliver (Zazu) and more.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

beyonce disney live action remake movies the lion king

Top Stories

    Creativity shines on our winter race days

    premium_icon Creativity shines on our winter race days

    Feature Grafton's July races offer a chance to dress up with like-minded people according to the reigning Lady of the Carnival

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence

    Whats On Don't miss any of the fantastic acts this week with our guide

    Odds-on there'll be fantastic fashion to be found

    premium_icon Odds-on there'll be fantastic fashion to be found

    News Women and men take centre stage in Fashions on the Field event

    Meet the candidates: Kira Boulton

    premium_icon Meet the candidates: Kira Boulton

    People and Places Get to know the Junior Jacaranda Queens candidates a little better