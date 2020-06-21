Menu
The Blue Goose Hotel, Junction Hill
New listing could be your golden goose

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Jun 2020 7:00 AM
WITHIN hours of the Blue Goose Hotel going up for sale, Derek Morgan's phone has been ringing hot.

And at an asking price less than the current Valuer General's land valuation, the Dougherty Property agent expects the property to sell quickly.

"We did a Facebook launch on Thursday and it went live on the internet which had a big response," Mr Morgan said.

"We've had quite a strong interest and it's been a variety of people.

"Of all the inspections I've had so far, all of them have been Clarence Valley residents, and one from the Gold Coast with a local connection."

 

FOR SALE: The Blue Goose Hotel.
Situated on 2,791m2 of land zoned B1 Neighbourhood Centre and located in the family friendly, rapidly expanding Junction Hill, this is the only pub in the village.

According to Mr Morgan, the low set building boasts a bar, bistro with commercial kitchen, managers residence, four motel rooms and beer garden.

The pub ceased trading recently in line with Covid 19 restrictions and the expiry of the lease but has previously been a thriving watering hole, dining spot and entertainment scene.

"It's obvious it's a popular spot," Mr Morgan said.

"Even though it's closed, every time I go out there to show anyone there have been people pulling up asking me if it's open."

However, Mr Morgan said some potential buyers were exploring options other than reviving the premises as a pub.

"Some interested parties are looking at it to continue as a pub while others are looking at it to redevelop," he said.

For more information, visit the Dougherty Property listing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

