New logo for care agency rebranding in time for NDIS

Bundjalung man Roger Duroux and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons cut the cake to launch the new logo for Clarence Care and Support Services.

THERE was fitting symbolism when the new swept away the old at the launch of Clarence Care and Support Services in Grafton logo.

Local Aboriginal man Dean Loadsman led a cleansing dance of attendees, including Clarence mayor Jim Simmons, Crs Greg Clancy and Debrah Novak and about 20 other people in a ritual cleansing dance.

While Mr Loadsman explained the dance was to clear away the bad spirits and invite in the good ones, it could also be symbolic of the change in store for the Clarence Valley Council- administered service.

Service manager Kerrie Little said the service had continued to grow and with the advent of the National Disability Insurance Scheme later this year, the service would continue to get bigger.

"The NDIS will mean funding goes to individuals who will be able to spend the money on the services they want," Ms Little said.

"There will be more money available and provides us with the opportunity to grow our services."

Ms Little said the new logo represented the new possibilities for the organisation.

"The new logo, designed by local graphic artist Yohanna Dent, has taken the colours of the Clarence Valley and paired them with the meaning of our name, care and support," she said.

"We've added a flower with a heart in the middle to really show what our service means to our staff and customers."

She said the CCSS had been providing a service to the Clarence Valley since 1994, but in recent years it had widened to draw clients from the North Coast.

Cr Simmons said providing these services was "cost neutral" to the council and at a time when the council was looking at ways to trim its expenditure, he could promise it was immune to cuts.

"It will be here for a long time to come," Cr Simmons said. "I'm pleased to be here today to launch the new logo and wish all the staff and volunteers the best for the future."

Aside from the formalities of the launch there was plenty to see and do.

In addition to training and performance for the cleansing dance Mr Loadsman played a song on the didgeridoo. He also used the instrument to represent the noises of a number of native animals.

Clarinet player Yvette Clague and the Green Room Drummers, a group of special needs people playing African drums, entertained the crowd of 50 people.