New-look Broncos off to flying start

New-look Broncos, same old commanding result as they launched their premiership title defence with a 14-4 win over St George Illawarra at Bankwest Stadium.

Brisbane muscled their way through the 60-minute clash in front of 6609 fans to continue their undefeated run in the NRLW in their mission to claim back-to-back premiership wins.

The much-hyped grudge match saw five former Broncos line up in the opposing Red-V colours, including Dally M winner Brittany Breayley.

But the new-look Broncos side - with nine club debutants - continued their unbeaten run to kick off their second season with a dominating win under new head coach Kelvin Wright.

Any fears the Broncos would lose their strikepower from dummy-half with the loss of Breayley was put to bed early on in the match when premiership-winning utility Lavinia Gould stepped up in her place.

Brisbane No.9 Gould led the side from the outset, finishing the game with 33 tackles and an incredible try assist to debutant Amber Paris-Hall.

Their forward pack lost the size and impact of Maitua Feterika and Teuila Fotu-Moala (both starring for the Dragons yesterday afternoon) but Brisbane's new look engine room fired on all cylinders.

Rugby union sensation Millie Boyle capped off a great rugby league debut with 104 running metres

The win now confirms Brisbane's claims as the team to beat this season and the target will only grow even bigger on their backs from here on out.

The club may be without debutant Tarryn Aiken after she was carried off the field in the dying seconds of the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

It was a low-scoring first half as the Brisbane women's side returned to the footy field with scores locked at 4-all at the break.

Former Brisbane playmaker Kimiora Nati was the only one able to get the Dragons on the board all match with a grubber kick through to winger Shakiah Tungai in the 18th minute following a Paris-Hall's try.

The Broncos started to hit their stride in the second stanza as their dangerous right-edge combination of Amber Pilley and Meg Ward joined forces to extend their lead to 8-4 with 20 minutes to go.

Brisbane lock Rona Peters hit the final nail in the coffin over their grudge match rivals when she crossed in the 49th minute to seal the win for the Broncos.

The Dragons looked threatening at times but lacked the polish close to the tryline to convert it into points.

The Broncos converts looked dangerous at times, including Breayley who finished the match with a game-high 41 tackles.

However, they couldn't control the bruising Broncos attack as they prepare for their clash with the Warriors this weekend.