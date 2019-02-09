New look Bruce Highway closer than ever

THE Bruce Highway gridlock will soon be no more with big changes coming for motorists this year as construction on one of the Sunshine Coast's largest projects moves ahead.

The upgrade will feature six lanes between Caloundra Rd and the Sunshine Motorway as well as major upgrades to both interchanges and the delivery of a two-way service road for local traffic on the western side of the highway between Steve Irwin Way and Tanawha Tourist Drive.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said an early preview of the new interchange had been released on TMR's website to give the community a first look at the coming changes.

"From the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Caloundra Road, through to the new Sunshine Motorway interchange and upgrades at Sippy Downs, this area is undergoing a complete transformation," Mr Bailey said.

"It's a transformation that will provide more safer and smooth connections from the Bruce Highway to central parts of the Sunshine Coast for the more than 63,000 motorists who drive this stretch each day.

"The artist's impressions we've released give the community a closer look at the new infrastructure that is being delivered as part of the upgrade.

"Construction is expected to continue until late 2020 so we thank motorists and the community for their patience."

Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said one of the Sunshine Coast's most notorious intersections near Exit 194, which locals know as Wilson Road, would be removed this year as the new Sunshine Motorway interchange took shape.

"Locally, this intersection is known as a high crash zone and Sunshine Coast motorists have been calling for its removal for many years," Mr Wallace said.

Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien said the Sunshine Motorway interchange would improve safety by replacing the intersection with an on-ramp for northbound motorists and a new two lane exit to the Sunshine Motorway.

"The Sunshine Motorway intersection at Wilson Road will progressively be removed as major construction continues, with several traffic changes required to maintain traffic flow and access through the project area," Mr O'Brien said.

The $812.95 million Bruce Highway Upgrade - Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway was funded on an 80/20 basis with the Australian Government contributing $650.36 million and the Queensland Government contributing $162.59 million

For more information about the project, or to view the artist's impressions visit, www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Projects/Name/B/Bruce-Highway-Caloundra-Road-to-Sunshine-Motorway-upgrade.

For information about traffic changes and to plan your journey, visit QldTraffic, www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.