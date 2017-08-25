New look for loved Prince St cafe

GRAFTON SCREAMS FOR I SCREAM: Jeff and Robyn Smith from I Scream, who have just renovated their shop to give it a fresh new look, enjoy a ice scream snack as they re-open their doors.

IT'S A fresh new look for I Scream after two days of non-stop renovating.

Jeff and Robyn Smith are approaching eight years of business on Prince St and felt the space needed a new look.

"Being open for seven days, you just cant get a block of time to do it and do it properly,” Jeff said.

"We wanted to get a bit of a new look, it was looking a bit daggy.”

With the new look, Jeff and Robyn have brought in a whole host of historical pieces related to the Clarence Valley.

In fact, Robyn managed to get her hands on the original Langley's Cage sign from Old Codgers in Ulmarra.

"Ron (from Old Cogders) was delighted to know the sign was going to a cafe in Grafton and returning home to Prince St,” Robyn said.

To hide their renovations, the Smith's covered the windows in newspapers, causing a few people to worry they were closing down for good.

"Two old women came and hugged us and said 'oh you're not closing, please you're not closing, our grandchildren love this shop',” Robyn said.

"It was really quite emotional and obviously on Facebook there were a lot of reactions.”

Now, it's all about getting ready for their busiest period - the upcoming tourist season.

"We're optimistic for the future of Grafton and look forward to the upcoming Jacaranda Festival which is a showcase of this beautiful city for visitors,” Robyn said.