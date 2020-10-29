New look, new sound Clarence Valley Australia Day

COUNCIL’S Australia Day celebrations will take on a different format, and even a different sound this year.



A recent ruling by the Federal Government required councils to conduct a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day, January 26.

In previous years, council had held an annual awards dinner on the days previous to the gazetted public holiday.

However, in a report to Clarence Valley Council, council officers proposed because of COVID-19 restrictions, that the awards ceremony and citizenship ceremony be combined in a free morning tea event at the Grafton District Services Club.

Clarence Valley Australia Day Award Winners.

A council representative was sought for the event, and initially Cr Arthur Lysaught nominated Cr Greg Clancy, who has fulfilled the role for the past few years, and even closed the awards with an authentic folk song.

However, Cr Clancy declined the nomination on the grounds that he would likely not be present, and also given that it was being held on January 26 which believed was “inappropriate”.

Cr Lysaught then nominated Cr Toms to fill the role, which she accepted, and thanked councillors for the opportunity.

Nominations for Clarence Valley Council’s Australia Day Awards are open until November 1, and can be made via council’s website at the address: https://clarence.nsw.gov.au/cp_themes/metro/page.asp?c=233

