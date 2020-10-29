Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Greg Clancy closes the night with a song.
Greg Clancy closes the night with a song.
Council News

New look, new sound Clarence Valley Australia Day

Adam Hourigan
29th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COUNCIL’S Australia Day celebrations will take on a different format, and even a different sound this year.

A recent ruling by the Federal Government required councils to conduct a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day, January 26.

In previous years, council had held an annual awards dinner on the days previous to the gazetted public holiday.

>> RELATED: Our Australia Day local legends

However, in a report to Clarence Valley Council, council officers proposed because of COVID-19 restrictions, that the awards ceremony and citizenship ceremony be combined in a free morning tea event at the Grafton District Services Club.

Clarence Valley Australia Day Award Winners.
Clarence Valley Australia Day Award Winners.

A council representative was sought for the event, and initially Cr Arthur Lysaught nominated Cr Greg Clancy, who has fulfilled the role for the past few years, and even closed the awards with an authentic folk song.

However, Cr Clancy declined the nomination on the grounds that he would likely not be present, and also given that it was being held on January 26 which believed was “inappropriate”.

>> RELATED: Quiet voice leads the way for Australia Day Awards

Cr Lysaught then nominated Cr Toms to fill the role, which she accepted, and thanked councillors for the opportunity.

Nominations for Clarence Valley Council’s Australia Day Awards are open until November 1, and can be made via council’s website at the address: https://clarence.nsw.gov.au/cp_themes/metro/page.asp?c=233

australia day awards clarence valley council greg clancy
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hail, thunderstorms: Wild weather hits NSW

        Premium Content Hail, thunderstorms: Wild weather hits NSW

        Weather Heavy rain, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms could be on the horizon across the north of NSW according to the Bureau of Meteorology. WATCH THE VIDEO:

        Australian Surf Movie Festival on its way to Yamba

        Premium Content Australian Surf Movie Festival on its way to Yamba

        Movies Legendary surf film producer Tim Bonython has used a year with no travel to spend...

        ARTEFACTS: Capturing the catharsis of studio frustration

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: Capturing the catharsis of studio frustration

        Art & Theatre Find out the latest arts news, events and competitions happening in the region

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        Politics ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys Berejiklian grilled by reporters over shredding scandal