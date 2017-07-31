26°
News

New-look nostalgia brings crowds to timber festival

Bill North & Tim Howard | 31st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
HE CAME, HE SAW: The two-man saw event at Glenreagh Timber Festival on Saturday.
HE CAME, HE SAW: The two-man saw event at Glenreagh Timber Festival on Saturday. Bill North

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MASSIVE crowd, which left organisers short on food but but long on satisfaction, was the standout at this year's Glenreagh Timber Festival.

Festival president Chris Hanson said his committee had budgeted on a crowd of 3000 to 5000 but said on Saturday at least 6000 people had flocked to the historic timber village.

"We started to run out of food and and that sort of stuff," he said. "But you'd have to say we're very pleased with the success of it."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Kevin Smith Memorial NSW 250mm Combination Championship was the highlight of the woodchopping component of the festival and won by Blake Marsh, from Bellbird near Cessnock.

The 24-year-old Australian representative recently returned from the 2017 Stihl Timbersports Rookie World Championship in Hamburg, Germany where he finished second, a single point behind Sweden's Ferry Svan.

He won the feature event at Glenreagh ahead of hometown favourite Dan Shipman, with whom he later combined with in the two-man saw. Grafton's Chris Owen was third.

"It's always good to beat Dan," Marsh said cheekily.

"There's a pretty strong rivalry between us all.

"It's the third time I've been to Glenreagh. It's a good event and it's country shows like this that keep this sport going."

 

AWESOME AXEMEN: Chris Owen (3rd), Brendan Marsh (4th), Blake Marsh (1st) and Dan Shipman (2nd) in the Kevin Smith Memorial NSW 250mm Combination Championship at Glenreagh Timber Festival on Saturday.
AWESOME AXEMEN: Chris Owen (3rd), Brendan Marsh (4th), Blake Marsh (1st) and Dan Shipman (2nd) in the Kevin Smith Memorial NSW 250mm Combination Championship at Glenreagh Timber Festival on Saturday. Bill North

Mr Hanson said the festival aims to create nostalgia about the old ways things were done in Australia, but seeks to do it in new ways.

"We always try to have something new to keep people coming back and this year it was a Shannons Show and Shine of vintage cars from the area.

He said more than 50 vintage and classic cars were exhibited and a wide range of car clubs were represented.

One of the features was Steve Harris, from Petrol Head Car Club in Coffs Harbour, showing off his 1926 Buick.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence events glenreagh timber festival

Help keep prawn disease out of NSW

Help keep prawn disease out of NSW

Follow expert advice to help keep disasterous disease out of our waters

Buccaneers win in a last minute thriller

FREIGHT TRAIN: Luke Roberts was unstoppable for the Buccaneers during the Yamba Buccaneers and Evans River Killer Whales clash at Yamba Oval.

Rheinberger runaway try breaks Evans River season-long win streak.

Grafton's book boost available at library

Mood boosting books available in Grafton

Meth deaths double in six years

Significant focus has been placed on policing but more needs to be done to treat drug usage.

The number of Aussie ice user deaths has doubled in 6 years

Local Partners

Westpac chopper needs your help

Help guide the direction of essential community service

Chinese students think Clarence all class

Chinese students chat with students from Clarence Valley Anglican School as the school hosted a week-long visit from the Chinese group.

Chinese students get to know rural Australia

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

THE latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor has fled to Italy and after writing on social media that she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction