New-look Rebels to host early hitout

CHANCE TO SHINE: Rebels recruit Mikee Randall pushes through two Woopi defenders during the trial last month. Solitary Island Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels will host their first pre-season trial at home in almost five years as the club welcomes the Mullumbimby Giants to the Clarence today.

The Giants, coached by former Rebels mentor Dallas Waters, will bring a senior side and a ladies league tag outfit to test the Rebels at the Redmen Rugby Fields on Hay St.

It will be a new-look Rebels, with a slew of regular first-grade players unavailable.

But crowd favourite Jeff Skeen will lead the Rebels pack forward which will also feature new recruit Dalton Shaw, who made an immediate impact in his first appearance for the club during last month's Sgt Matthew Locke Memorial Day.

Rebels vice-president and injured leader Grant Stevens said it was a chance for the players on the fringes to put their hand up for selection.

"It might not be a Rebels squad that is instantly recognisable for the fans, but it is a great chance for these blokes to press their claims to be in the side come Round 1,” Stevens said.

"We will also have a few of the under-18s playing up in the squad which is great for them ahead of a tough season.”

With Hughie Stanley out of the trial it will also provide Rebels junior Mike Rigg a chance to prove his wares leading the club around the park.

"We want to give him the reins for the day to really test him out for the year,” Stevens said.

Ladies league tag will kick off the day at 3pm with senior mens to follow.