New-look United ready for Premier League kick-off

NEW LEADER: Grafton United captain Braydon Jones attempts to get around his opposite number in a trial match against Port Saints. Contributed

FOOTBALL: Grafton United coach Scott Elphic will get his first proper examination of his new squad this weekend as they host Northern Storm in the first round of the North Coast Football Premier League competition.

After his first full pre-season at the Grafton United club, Elphic has built a strong foundation player base with full squads in both teams and reserves as well as a smattering of extra talent waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

It is a healthy competition among players, that the coach hopes can drive the squad to a new level of success in 2018.

"The team has come together really well, we are just pumped and excited for the weekend,” Elphic said. "This off-season has really progressed nicely. We have incorporated a new approach to the off-season and our focus has been to bring the squad together with a common goal to play quality football.”

The excitement factor for the United squad will come from new captain Braydon Jones and a trio of English lads who have joined this season.

United got an early look at their round one opponents earlier in the off-season during the FFA Cup first round double header at Rushforth Park.

Before United lost out to Coffs Coast Tigers, they sat in the stand to watch Northern Storm play out a tough win against Maclean Bobcats.

"We were just there to get a little bit of prep done ahead of the season, it has just worked out we face them in the first round,” Elphick said.

The Bobcats host Urunga Raiders at Barry Watts tomorrow.