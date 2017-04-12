26°
New lounge opens at Coffs Airport

Jasmine Minhas
| 12th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
NEW LOUNGE: Qantas opens its new lounge at the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.
NEW LOUNGE: Qantas opens its new lounge at the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

COFFS Harbour's Qantas flyers are in for a luxurious treat as a brand new Qantas lounge opens at the airport today.

With a bright palette and natural timber finishes, the new facility caters for 40 passengers and is 25% larger than the previous lounge.

The lounge features a multi-purpose work station, power and data charging outlets and a refreshment bar.

Qantas' regional customer experience manager, Kath Gregory, said the new lounge was a vote of confidence in the Coffs Harbour region.

"We've been operating flights to the north coast for almost 20 years and we know how important it is that we keep investing in a quality travel experience for our local customers and the many tourists who visit the region," Ms Gregory said.

The opening of the lounge coincides with the multi-million dollar upgrade of Coffs Harbour Regional Airport which includes extended runway apron area and terminal redevelopment.

The new Qantas Regional Lounge opens 90 minutes prior to the first flight of the day until the last evening departure.

Eligible passengers include Business Class, Qantas Club Frequent Flyers and guests, Platinum one, Platinum and Gold status, eligible oneworld Emerald and Sapphire members, and others.

