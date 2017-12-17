Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

New Macksville bridge named in honour of Hughes

The new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River east of Macksville has been named in honour of the late Phillip Hughes.
The new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River east of Macksville has been named in honour of the late Phillip Hughes. Eranga Jayawardena
Brad Greenshields
by

THE late Phillip Hughes has been honoured with the new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River near Macksville named after him.

The former Test cricketer who proudly called Macksville home was tragically killed three years ago while batting in a Sheffield Shield match.

The bridge, which forms part of a bypass around Macksville, will be known as The Phillip Hughes Bridge.

Member for Oxley and NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker cut the ribbon to officially open the Phillip Hughes Bridge at Macksville.
Member for Oxley and NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker cut the ribbon to officially open the Phillip Hughes Bridge at Macksville. Rachel Vercoe

Member for Oxley and NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said naming the bridge after the batsman was a fitting tribute.

"Phillip Hughes was a role model for young people from the Macksville community as well as the rest of the country for his dedication and determination to succeed," Mrs Pavey said.

"His death had an enormous impact on Australians and cricket fans in particular and prompted the hash tag - Put Out Your Bats.

"This is a fitting tribute to a fine young local who was taken too soon."

Mrs Pavey said both the Hughes family and Nambucca Shire Council supported the decision to name the bridge after the left-hander who played 26 Tests but died only three days short of his 26th birthday.

The Phillip Hughes Bridge over the Nambucca River forms part of the bypass of Macksville, the town Hughes proudly called home.
The Phillip Hughes Bridge over the Nambucca River forms part of the bypass of Macksville, the town Hughes proudly called home. RMS

Topics:  luke hartsuyker macksville melinda pavey pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade philip hughes phillip hughes bridge warrell creek to nambucca heads upgrade

Coffs Coast Advocate
OPINION: David and Carol Emert a true blessing to the Valley

OPINION: David and Carol Emert a true blessing to the Valley

Spiritual Matters columnist the Rev Chris Sparks highlights the high standards and moral integrity of couple killed in horrific car crash.

POWER 30: Morning tea with our power troopers

TOP EFFORT: Some of the Power 30 finalists joined judges and Daily Examiner staff for a special morning tea and presentation at the office on Friday morning.

Clarence Valley's movers and shakers humbled by recognition

Men asked to take responsibility for bad driving

Men make up 74% of national road fatalities and are being asked to drive more responsibly.

Do you think men are worse drivers than women?

A walk down memory lane: Roches Hotel

ABOVE: Holmsten's Family Hotel during the 1890 flood.

Historical photos depict popular establishment throughout history

Local Partners

Iluka looks to keep posting big scores

"We're hoping to keep that going and keep making big scores out in the middle.”

Grafton's man of Steele plays heavy medal show

COOL HEAD: Grafton High School swimmer Charlie Steele.

Superfish clinches two bronze and a silver in Adelaide.

Long winning streak continues for EPL leaders

Manchester City's Ilkay Guendogan (left) celebrates scoringhis team's first goal in the 4-1 win over Spurs.

MANCHESTER City have extended their winning run in the EPL.