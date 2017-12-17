New Macksville bridge named in honour of Hughes

The new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River east of Macksville has been named in honour of the late Phillip Hughes.

The new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River east of Macksville has been named in honour of the late Phillip Hughes. Eranga Jayawardena

THE late Phillip Hughes has been honoured with the new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River near Macksville named after him.

The former Test cricketer who proudly called Macksville home was tragically killed three years ago while batting in a Sheffield Shield match.

The bridge, which forms part of a bypass around Macksville, will be known as The Phillip Hughes Bridge.

Member for Oxley and NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker cut the ribbon to officially open the Phillip Hughes Bridge at Macksville. Rachel Vercoe

Member for Oxley and NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said naming the bridge after the batsman was a fitting tribute.

"Phillip Hughes was a role model for young people from the Macksville community as well as the rest of the country for his dedication and determination to succeed," Mrs Pavey said.

"His death had an enormous impact on Australians and cricket fans in particular and prompted the hash tag - Put Out Your Bats.

"This is a fitting tribute to a fine young local who was taken too soon."

Mrs Pavey said both the Hughes family and Nambucca Shire Council supported the decision to name the bridge after the left-hander who played 26 Tests but died only three days short of his 26th birthday.