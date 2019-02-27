New magistrate and court circuit coming to Grafton

NEW CIRCUIT: Grafton will soon have a new magistrate based in the city as part of changes to the Local Court Circuit in the Northern Rivers.

NEW CIRCUIT: Grafton will soon have a new magistrate based in the city as part of changes to the Local Court Circuit in the Northern Rivers. Caitlan Charles

A NEW local court circuit based in Grafton will boost sittings by 24 days a year in Grafton and see Maclean benefit from 12 extra sitting days a year.

The new circuit will see a magistrate based in Grafton for the first time, to preside over the new circuit when it comes into effect from July 1 this year.

Attorney General Mark Speakman welcomed the establishment by the Chief Magistrate Judge Graeme Henson of the additional circuit in the Northern Rivers.

"The new Grafton Local Court Circuit is great news for the Northern Rivers because extra sitting days will take pressure off the regional courts and ensure victims and their families have better access to justice," Mr Speakman said.

"Our country magistrates do an incredible job dealing with a significant and diverse workload. The Local Court is the busiest and most efficient jurisdiction in Australia, dealing with 96 per cent of all criminal matters from start to finish."

NSW Law Society president, Elizabeth Espinosa, said the creation of the new Local Court Circuits will be welcome news for solicitors based in the region.

"This will help relieve the pressure on the local courts and assist in reducing the backlogs and lengthy delays which are currently impacting on victims of crime, witnesses and the accused," she said.

"I know members of the legal profession in these areas will welcome the additional sitting days that will flow on from this announcement."

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said he was delighted with the news that Grafton will have its own magistrate to preside over new local court circuit and that sittings across a number of courts in the Northern Rivers will be boosted, including at Maclean.

"The allocation of these extra sitting days is a major win for court users and the local legal profession and recognition of the growing needs of the local communities. More sitting days means quicker justice," he said.

The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government is funding the appointment of two extra Local Court magistrates through a $4.1 million package in response to the Child Abuse Royal Commission.