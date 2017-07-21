New manager at Harwood Mill

Sunshine Sugar has announced that Grant Kaczorowski has been appointed the Operations Manager for the Harwood Mill & Refinery. He will replace retiring operations manager Stephen King.

With over 15 years' experience running ice cream, confectionery and sugar facilities, Melbourne-born Grant brings a wealth of experience across engineering, manufacturing, safety, quality and operations management. Grant has worked in Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom with Nestle's ice cream business, Peter's Ice Cream. He has also led operational improvement programs for a number of Nestles' confectionary brands. His expertise in managing improvement programs also extends to leadership roles in Sugar Australia and Paton's Macadamia.

Grant has an Executive Master's Degree in Business Administration and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in Food Science and Technology.

CEO of Sunshine Sugar, Mr Chris Connors said that Grant brings a lot of skills and expertise to the table that will greatly benefit their business.

"His track record in successfully delivering Continuous Improvement projects, as well as his technical skills and people-management style make him a stand out appointment to our high-profile Mill and Refinery operations at Harwood,” he said.

Grant is looking forward to working with the management team already in place at Sunshine Sugar; utilising his skills and experience to help drive the business even further forward as it implements a structure and strategic plan focussed on business diversity, sustainability and continuous improvement.

Grant, along with his wife and three young children have moved to Yamba where they are looking forward to settling in to local schools, enjoying the relaxed seaside lifestyle and becoming a part of the community.