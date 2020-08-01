New Manly bar alert, QLD shuts down border

A Manly bar is the latest venue to urge patrons to watch for COVID-19 symptoms as authorities continue to grapple with virus 'spot fires' across Sydney.

NSW Health sent out an alert overnight advising people who visited the Bavarian Restaurant Manly on Friday July 24 from 2.30pm-4pm to monitor for symptoms.

Harris Farm at Leichhardt has also been notified by NSW Health that a customer with a confirmed case of COVID-19 visited the store on Sunday July 26 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Harris Farm store at Leichhardt Earlier where an infected customer visited on July 26. Harris Farm has mandated mask or staff in distribution centres and is encouraging staff and customers to wear masks in its stores.

NSW Health confirmed the risk of infection to customers and staff was low, however the store has increased safety measures and undertaken a deep-clean.

It comes as weekend shoppers are being advised to wear masks for the first time in Sydney hot spots as the list of venues visited by infected patrons continues to grow.

Shoppers at Bunnings in Alexandria. The Woolworths Group is encouraging shoppers to wear masks throughout their stores Picture: Jeremy Piper

Yesterday, the exclusive members-only The Australian Club in Macquarie St closed for cleaning after a staff member who was at the venue on Monday July 27 between 6am and 9.30am tested positive.

Sydney CBD institution Machiavelli abruptly shut for cleaning on Thursday night out of caution after it was revealed a patron who had dined at The Apollo lunched there on Monday.

As of Friday, there were 102 active cases being treated by NSW Health.

There are now 94 cases associated with Thai Rock Wetherill Park, 57 cases associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster, eight cases associated with Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, and 23 associated with the funeral events and three associated with Mounties in Mount Pritchard. There are 19 cases associated with the Potts Point cluster.

Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

QLD BORDER SHUT

Queensland officially shut its border crossing points to all of Greater Sydney at 1am today, effectively preventing 5 million Australians from travelling into Queensland.

This week Queensland reported its first cases of COVID-19 community transmission in months, after two women returned from Melbourne via Sydney and continued to go about their business while infectious.

Another woman, understood to be a relative and a man who had dined at a nearby table at a popular South Brisbane restaurant have since tested positive.

The 27-year-old Bellbird Park man became the state's first case of community transmission since May. It's now been revealed he travelled throughout Brisbane while unknowingly infectious, attending two separate Bunnings stores and a busy shopping centre.

Originally published as New Manly bar alert, QLD shuts down border