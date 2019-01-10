New market coming to Lawrence

Organisers and founders of the brand new Lawrence Farmers and Community Market Lesa Yabsley and Ann Gleeson.

Organisers and founders of the brand new Lawrence Farmers and Community Market Lesa Yabsley and Ann Gleeson. Ebony Stansfield

NEXT month you will have the opportunity to fill up your basket with fresh produce, clothing and more at the brand new Lawrence Farmers and Community Market.

The market was founded by organisers Lesa Yabsley from Broadridge Gourmet Mushrooms and Ann Gleeson, also known as "The Tomato Lady” who sells fresh produce.

The first market will be on the first Saturday in February from 8am to 12pm at Lawrence Community Hall, with another confirmed on the first Saturday of March, with the hope to continue it monthly.

Mrs Yabsley said after the pair discussed the possibility of the markets last November and thought it was a good idea to bring fresh produce to people in Lawrence.

Now they already have about 15 store holders confirmed for the day.

"The response we both got in the area has been really great and (people are) excited with keen stallholders. "Seems like it might hit the ground running,” she said.

They hope to have a big grand opening day with local packers and create a fun outing for the whole family featuring a petting zoo and face painting.

There will be a range of stallholders which includes, but is not limited to, vegetables and fruit, jewellery, clothing, pecan nuts and macadamias, honey, plants, lollies and more.

"Most of the store holders are locals within the Clarence Valley,” she said.

There will also be tea and coffee available by the women who manage Lawrence Community Hall for a small donation. She hopes the markets will be a space for sausage sizzles to raise funds for cricket clubs, schools and other organisations as well.

"We're keen to make it community minded, not just about stall holders but about the community on this side of the river,” she said.

She said if the community supported the markets, they would continue holding them.

"It's a community that supports each other and it's a community market.”