New market to give Harwood bright future

IT'S ALL about future proofing Harwood.

Harwood Hotel owners Mike and Cheryl Smith said they are hoping to hook people off the highway once the bypass goes in with their new farmers market on every second Saturday.

"We need to have multiple things to do when they come to Harwood," Mike said.

"It's about future proofing Harwood, you don't want to see these towns die when the bypass goes through."

With their decision not to take on the farmers markets in Yamba for another term, Mike said this will give them the opportunity to help the small town thrive.

"It's been one of my ideas for quite a while to set up a small market in our carpark and give people from the area more opportunity to et fresh fruit and vegetables," he said.

Mike said some people found it difficult to get to the farmers markets on week days, which is why they thought Saturday was a good option.

"I think it will be really good, it's a destination maker," he said.

"You can take the kids to the park, I've heard we have one of the best children's playgrounds up and down the river, everyone comes to play because it's so good."

Mike added that they'd already had a fair amount of interest.

"Certainly with this weekend, we will have 10 stalls which is quite good for the markets first day," he said.

"We will be playing it by ear. It's a long-term strategy to build some resilience in the Harwood community."

The markets will be on every second Saturday, starting on on July 7 from 9am to 12pm.

If you've got produce to sell, you can call Mike on 0428102015.