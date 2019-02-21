New Matildas coach: of course we can win the World Cup

Ante Milicic sasys he and the Matildas have some hard work ahead in the months leading up to the World Cup. Picture: FFA/AAP

NEW Matildas coach Ante Milicic says Australia can win the World Cup and has claimed sacked coach Alen Stajcic's blessing to take the team forward after their most acrimonious chapter.

Stajcic was axed last month by Football Federation Australia, which installed long-term Socceroos right-hand man Milicic in the role after a fast-tracked selection process.

Milicic is yet to speak to his team, and will do so on Saturday as the side assembles for three friendly matches on home soil beginning next week.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his appointment, Milicic was allowing himself to dream of what might be possible in June's World Cup - but only if he and his team put in the work.

"Of course we can win it," Milicic told Fox Sports News.

"Our best record so far has been the quarter-finals. Let's not look further than the first game (against) Italy, that will be disrespectful to the other teams.

"There are quite a few countries that will feel they can go all the way to the final.

"We need to be as best prepared as possible, which I know we will be."

Milicic's primary job will be to restore order to the set-up, which has been rocked by Stajcic's departure.

FFA removed Stajcic just four months before the World Cup after their investigations suggested a significant portion of the team believed a toxic culture existed.

Other players were utterly distraught at the decision and FFA's handling of the situation.

Milicic and Stajcic have a shared history in the game dating back 30 years to when they played alongside each other in junior NSW sides.

Milicic said they had shared text messages and their relationship would be "very professional".

Pressed as to whether Stajcic gave his support, Milicic said "yeah".

"I think we both sit very comfortable with it," he said.

"(In) this industry as a coach these things happen and you've quickly got to move on."

Unlike Stajcic, Milicic comes to the task without experience in women's football, but he believes that will help give the team a fresh start.

"It's an advantage because I'm coming in with fresh eyes and no preconceived ideas," he said.

"I'm looking forward to working with this group. They play good football. We've got good players. It's a very talented squad.

"I'll treat them with the respect that they've earned, that they deserve."

Milicic admitted the environment he was about to walk into was challenging, but said he hoped his appointment and the grandness of the biggest prize in women's sport would have a galvanising effect on the team.

"We'll have our meetings. We'll set the standards. The focus has to remain ... moving forward to a World Cup," he said.

"It's such a massive tournament. These girls are really positive about what they want to achieve."

