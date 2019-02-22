New measles case: Woman who visited Sydney CBD diagnosed

NSW State health has issued a measles health alert warning for Sydney after a woman was diagnosed with the highly-contagious condition.

The woman, in her 40s, is the 14th person since Christmas to be diagnosed with the disease after thinking she had been vaccinated as a child.

The symptoms of measles include red spots.

She fell ill last week after returning from an overseas trip and is now isolated at home.

NSW Health Director of the Communicable Diseases Branch Dr Vicky Sheppeard said the woman spent time in a number of locations while infected.

"People who were at these locations at the same times should be alert for measles symptoms until March 6 as the time from exposure to the onset of symptoms is from a week to 18 days," Dr Sheppeard said.

"Please note that these sites do not pose any ongoing risk to the public."

NSW Health is urging Aussies travelling overseas to ensure they are fully vaccinated before heading off.

"The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective protection against measles," Dr Sheppeard said.

"NSW Health offers free MMR vaccines via GPs for anyone born during or after 1966 who hasn't already had two doses.

"As in this case, most people in their 40s assume they are immune to measles, however if you don't have documentation of two doses of measles vaccine, it's smart to have a free shot before you travel."

In a previous case, a visitor with the measles visited Deep Water Plaza on the Central Coast over the Christmas period.

Health experts are warning people to be alert for symptoms which include fever, sore throat and eyes and a cough followed three or four days later by red, blotchy rashes spreading from the head and neck down.

"If you develop symptoms please call ahead to your GP so that you do not wait in the waiting room with other patients," Dr Sheppeard said.

The disease is very infectious and can have serious health complications, especially for young children.

The woman spent time in the following Sydney CBD locations while infectious:

February 15: Social Brew Café, 224 Harris St, Pyrmont between 11am and 11.30am

February 16: Bus 389 from Allen St to city about 10.30am and returning about 2pm

February 16: NSW Art Gallery from 11am to 1pm

February 16: Queen Victoria Building, about 1pm to 2pm