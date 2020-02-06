New members enjoy cool waters in the pool

There were some new members in the pool at Grafton this week.

SWIMMING: A much cooler night was experienced by members this week with very pleasant water temperatures but it was just a tad cool when out of the water.

Michael Sear was welcomed along for his first time trial and there were whispers that he could possibly be joined by other members of the family in ensuing weeks.

Twenty swimmers went through the heats and the lucky four making the final of the 50m were Bruce Durrington, Terry Marsh, Sharon Welch and John Wainwright.

Welch was first away on handicap and swam strongly over the distance only to be pipped at the post by Durrington, who was timed just .24 faster than her.

However, bad news greeted both swimmers - Durrington broke by .74 and Welch by .50, leaving first place to be scooped up by Marshy and second place taken out by Wainwright.

The feature race, the Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup was contested by Bruce Durrington, Gary Dixon, Doug Ensbey and Ian Goodman.

Because this event is only run over a 30m distance, swimmers give it their all once hitting the water and provides for a very exciting finish.

As heads crossed the black line the judge determined first to fourth place and then checked recorded times.

Ensbey came up with the win for the second month in a row, eliminating at least one competitor for the grand final which is held at the end of season.

Dixon, .16 behind, took second place and Goodman was third.

Gary Dixon had the difficult job of getting out of one final and straight into another when he qualified for the 30m breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly final.

Coming in fresh to this final were David Moon, Steve Donnelly and Richard Sear.

Searsy was first in the water on handicap and, always a very strong competitor, was not allowed too much headway by his opposition.

Searsy crossed the line first with a very determined Donnelly doing his utmost to catch him.

Once again the dreaded time keepers came to the fore, disqualifying Searsy for breaking by .72 and Donnelly by .70.

Moon was awarded the win recording a great time and second place went to Dixon.

The usual monthly barbecue was held after the swim with Durro and Marshy providing their cooking expertise and Ann once again providing her delicious dessert.