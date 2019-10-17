New members join in on the Grafton Services Swim Club action

LAPPING IT UP: Grafton Services Swim Club have played host to some great racing as of late.

SWIMMING: The Grafton Services Swim Club was full of life with two new faces signing up for a swim this week.

Bruce (Salty) Phelps was welcomed back after a 25-year lay-off and Natalie Durrington brought youth to the line-up as well as a fabulous swimming style.

Terry Marsh, Wilson Burns, Richard Sear and Doug Ensbey were the finalists in the 50m freestyle.

This event featured a very close finish with only one second separating the four swimmers.

Burns was the first one to cover the distance and with a good time recorded was awarded the win. Next home was Sear, just beating Marsh by 0.06 seconds.

Sear qualified for all three finals but relinquished his place in the next two events, passing the opportunity to the swimmer who had come second to him in the heats.

Karlie Cleaver (taking Sear's place), Durrington, Ensbey and Gary Dixon made it to the final of the 30m freestyle.

In another very close tussle, it was Dixon and Phelps who crossed the line first.

However, both had been just a little too keen and were disqualified for speeding.

Cleaver, swimming a great time, was awarded the win with Ensbey taking second place.

Six swimmers lined up for the final of the B, B & B.

Sharon Danvers (filling in for Sear), Durrington, Dixon, Damien O'Mahony and Taj O'Mahony were the finalists.

Taj left the other competitors for dead, crossing the line body lengths ahead. Just as well it was obvious that he had swum too fast because no time was recorded due to a fault with the timekeeper's stop watch.

Next home was Damien and even though his time was a fraction slow he was awarded the win with Dixon taking second place and Phelps third.

Toni Ensbey