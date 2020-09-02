New mobile COVID clinic coming to Maclean

MACLEAN will soon have access to a mobile COVID-19 respiratory clinic next week, and bookings will be open from tomorrow.

The free clinic will be located at the Maclean RSL Sub-branch rooms at 38 River St, and will be open 10am-3pm from September 7-11.

Anyone who develops who flu-like symptoms should not delay getting tested at one of the multiple testing clinics already established throughout the region.

The clinic will make it easier for Northern NSW residents to get tested for COVID-19.

Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the key tools in the fight against transmission of the virus, ensuring any cases in the community can be identified quickly.

The Commonwealth funded project is led by Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation and supported by the Northern NSW Local Health District, NSW Health Pathology and North Coast Primary Health Network. The clinic will be staffed by two nurses and a local General Practitioner.

Scott Monaghan, CEO Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation said the clinic would enable people in smaller towns to access testing without having to travel, and is open to all community members.

“We know that travel can be an issue when it comes to accessing health services, and we want to make getting tested for COVID as easy as possible,” Mr Monaghan said.

“The mobile respiratory clinic will assess, test and diagnose any residents with mild- to-moderate respiratory conditions. It’s not just for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander residents, anyone is welcome.”

Residents with any of the following symptoms are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to attend the clinic:

Fever

Dry cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Change in taste or smell

Shortness of breath

All patients tested for COVID-19 must isolate at home until they receive their test results from medical staff, either by text message or phone. A copy of the results can also be sent to the patient’s General Practitioner.

The clinic is free, and bookings are recommended. There are limited walk-in appointments available.

Bookings can be made by phoning 1800 856 325 or visit www.bit.ly/casino-rc

The mobile clinic schedule is subject to change, visit the Australian Government Department of Health website for the latest information.

For a full list of COVID-19 and respiratory clinics in NSW, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics