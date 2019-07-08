Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOAT: Coast Guard Yeppoon tows camping couple back to shore.
BOAT: Coast Guard Yeppoon tows camping couple back to shore.
News

New moon flips boat and leaves campers stranded

Meg Bolton
by
8th Jul 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROUGH seas kept most boaties ashore last week but that didn't mean they were safe from trouble, according to the Coast Guard Yeppoon report.

A new moon proved troublesome for two campers at Great Keppel Island when their anchored boat was flipped during high tide.

The boat had been rolled over and partly filled with sand.

They were able to empty the boat but were unable to restart the motor.

On Monday, July 1, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a request to assist a tinny that had been swamped overnight at Svendsens Beach.

A Marine Assist Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 1.45 pm, arrived on scene at 2.15 pm, took the campers on board and returned with the boat in tow at 3.20 pm.

capricorn coast keppel island weather yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Jacaranda festival breaks new record

    premium_icon Jacaranda festival breaks new record

    News Jacaranda's key event sells out in record time with a party extension in the works

    League commentator arrested mid-call

    premium_icon League commentator arrested mid-call

    Crime Colourful rugby league call comes to a dramatic end.

    IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 8

    Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    premium_icon Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    Music Six deaths at NSW music festival to go under microscope